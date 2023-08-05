Taylor Swift makes audience cry with emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant during live show

Pop superstar Taylor Swift once gain revealed her true personality during a live show in Los Angeles as she made a heartwarming gesture to Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka.



The 33-year-old Anti Hero hitmaker has proven she has a huge heart as she halted her live show and ran across the stage to give late NBA star's daughter a hug before returning to her set.



Taylor made audience emotional as she knelt down by the six-year-old, who had been lifted up onto the stage, and gave her her Red tour hat, before cuddling her sweetly.

Kobe's wife, Vanessa and her daughter were among the Swifties in the audiences for the first of Taylor's six sold-out shows at the So-Fi Stadium.

Remembering her late husband , who died alongside their daughter Gianna in a horrific helicopter crash along with seven other people in 2020, Vanessa had decked out her daughter in a custom jean jacket with a tribute to the late Lakers legend printed on the back.



Taylor, who had been presented with a banner to honour her record for sold-out shows at the Staples Center by Kobe back in 2015, said a few words to Bianka before gifting her the hat.



Gianna, who sadly passed aged 13, was also a huge fan of Taylor. Vanessa recently shared a video of her and her late daughter singing along to You Belong With Me before she attended Thursday's show.

After Taylor's sweet gesture, the audience erupted with cheers and Vanessa shared the moment on Instagram, writing: "We love you @taylorswift."