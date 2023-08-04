Cyberattack prompts shutdown of emergency rooms in several hospitals

This representational picture shows a doctor working on a computer system in a hospital. — Unsplash/File

Attacks by cybercriminals on the computer systems of a California-based healthcare provider resulted in the closure of emergency rooms in many states and the redirection of ambulance services.

The Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, which operates hospitals and clinics in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas, was the target of a ransomware attack.

The problem is being addressed, according to a statement released by Prospect Medical on Friday, CBS News reported.

"Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. recently experienced a data security incident that has disrupted our operations," the company said in a statement.

"Upon learning of this, we took our systems offline to protect them and launched an investigation with the help of third-party cybersecurity specialists. While our investigation continues, we are focused on addressing the pressing needs of our patients as we work diligently to return to normal operations as quickly as possible."

According to representatives of the Crozer-Chester Medical System's nurses union, the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, the majority of the hospital's computers are currently offline, so the facility has switched back to a paper-based system.

According to the labour union, quoting Prospect Medical, it won't be until next week before the computers are operational again.

Additionally, the emergency rooms at Manchester Memorial and Rockville General in Connecticut had to close on Thursday due to a data breach. Officials from the hospital sent patients to adjacent medical facilities.

A statement on the company's website stated that all Prospect Medical-owned healthcare facilities "are experiencing IT complications" and several services, including elective operations and urgent care, have been suspended.

"Our computer systems are down with the outage affecting all Waterbury Health inpatient and outpatient operations," Prospect Medical's hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut, posted on its Facebook page. "We are in the process of reevaluating our downtime capabilities and may reschedule some appointments. Affected patients will be contacted."

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the attack in Pennsylvania had an impact on services at hospitals such as the Crozer-Chester Medical Centre in Upland, Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, and Springfield Hospital in Springfield.