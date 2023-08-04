US Army's chief of staff steps down following abortion standoff

US Army Chief of Staff, General James McConville, testifies at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on the Army 2023 budget, May 5, 2022, in Washington, DC. — AFP

The chief of staff of the US Army resigned on Friday, leaving a second military branch without a confirmed commander while a congressman blocks Pentagon nominees in opposition to measures to let troops obtain abortion care.

The US Senate is now considering more than 300 nominees, including those of the generals chosen to be the next leaders of the Army and Marine Corps.

The Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville's "hold" prevents the nominations from being swiftly confirmed in groups by unanimous consent, but the Senate can still vote on each nominee individually.

"Unfortunately, today, for the first time in the history of the Department of Defense, two of our services will be operating without Senate-confirmed leadership," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a ceremony marking the end of General James McConville's tenure as chief of staff.

"The failure to confirm our superbly qualified senior uniformed leaders undermines our military readiness. It undermines our retention of some of our very best officers. And it is upending the lives of far too many of their spouses, children, and loved ones," he said.

The Pentagon pressed that the delay in the nominations' approval is negatively impacting military families, as they are unable to plan for things such as a school for their children given the uncertainty about where they will be living.

Lives, careers on ice

The current vice chief of staff of the US Army General Randy George has been proposed to succeed McConville as the service's leader and will take on those responsibilities in addition to his existing position.

"We need the Senate to act not only on his nomination but also on the over 300 other general and flag officers across the armed services whose careers and lives are now in limbo because of this unprecedented hold," Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said at the ceremony.

The US Supreme Court in June 2022 struck down the nationwide right to abortion, meaning troops stationed in places that restricted or banned the procedure must now take leave and travel to areas where it is legal to obtain one, AFP reported.

In response, Austin directed the Defense Department to develop policies — which were released in February — to allow service members to take administrative absences to receive "non-covered reproductive health care," and to establish travel allowances to help them cover costs.

Tuberville insists those efforts are illegal and has vowed to delay the approval of senior officers as well as Defense Department civilian officials until it is reversed.

The US Marine Corps commandant stepped down on July 10, and the general nominated to replace him has been performing two jobs — vice commandant and head of the service — for nearly a month.

The problem is set to worsen as other top officers are leaving office soon, including Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.