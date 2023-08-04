Post Malone GIFTS $5k Guitar to 11-Year-Old Fan!

Post Malone is being generous.



One very fortunate Post Malone fan, now the proud owner of the rock star's $5,000 guitar, left the show with the instrument as a gift and souvenir.

Tuesday night, 11-year-old Winter attended Post's concert in Tampa Bay, and at the conclusion of the performance, he gave him his own blue guitar, the same one he uses for jam sessions, along with a signed copy.

Jenn, Winter's mother, revealed to TMZ that Winter and her other daughter, Brooklyn, are huge fans of the star. The family has now seen five Post Malone performances, with Tampa being the fifth. Jenn claims they've seen Malone give away broken guitars to people at other concerts, but nothing like this.

Additionally, according to TMZ, Winter is not a guitar player, but the rarity of the gift might entice her to pick up the instrument. Post had the young girl swear to treat the instrument with respect before handing it over, and according to Jenn, they will do just that.

Winter won't ever sell it and intends to place it in a case to showcase on a wall in her room.

Winter’s sister, Brooklyn, got herself Post Malone’s “Shirt” and “Socks” as a prize.



Here is a video clip of the event:





