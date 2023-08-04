Meghan Markle getting back into acting?

Former Suits star Meghan Markle could potentially command $5 million for a Hollywood movie by getting back into acting.

Meghan, whose lucrative deal with Spotify has been ended, recently signed with renowned Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavour to allegedly become a "Hollywood power player".



Th Duchess of Sussex has reportedly set up shop in a hotel suite close to her agency's office, plotting how she'll move forward and achieve success after she and her husband Harry relocated to America in the wake of quitting the royal jobs.

Nicole Russin-McFarland, a film score composer and actress, who is currently working on a Peter Pan screenplay shared her thoughts with The Mirror US about Meghan's future in the world of Hollywood, revealing that the eye-watering figure Meghan could potentially command to star in a movie, which would follow on from her Suits role as Rachel Zane.

"If she were to go right into jumping into acting, she isn’t going to be in that $20 million league with proven movie stars. Could she get $1 to 2 million? Easily with her fame," said the expert.

She continued: "Could she achieve $5 million? Perhaps, because it would be negotiating with the curiosity factor. Any movie with her in it has some potential to gather in the biggest fans combined with hate watching people who would make fun of her if she turns out to be good anyway, with curiosity over wanting to know what she is like as a serious actress again."

Nicole went on saying: "If she puts in the work that commands her that respect. Meghan can absolutely have an A-list acting career, but only if she doesn’t go into this the wrong way that’s been done so many times by every reality show contestant and celebrity spouse ever."

The expert said that Meghan has to "prove people wrong by hitting the books, going back to acting workshops, private acting lessons, writing her own amazing screenplays solo no ghost writers, doing her own production elements say maybe having a vast knowledge of some area".