Prince Harry and Meghan Markle effort to ‘reset’ seems less convincing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly launched ‘Operation: Revive’ in a bid to thrash the rumours that have hounded the couple since the past months.

In her piece for News.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser analysed the video by Harry and Meghan in which they make calls to around 26 recipients of the inaugural of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund to personally congratulate them..

The video had come amid bad press around their marriage, career and their ties with the royals.

Following the weeks of the growing pressure, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexmade an attempt for a “comeback or a do-over or a reset or a fightback.”

Elser stated that all about the video was “as transparent as a vigorously cleaned Kensington Palace window.”

Amid the video, Elser also pointed out that the day the video came out, a cover Story on People Magazine alluded that the couple is planting “highly sympathetic stories” about themselves.

Per the expert, this is also a way to make people forget about the now infamous comment made by Spotify executive about the couple being “f**king grifters” soon after following the collapse of their podcast deal with the audio streaming giant.

The new video, in which they seemed jovial and coordinating matching outfits, had also come amid claims that the couple was taking time apart from each other in a trial separation.

The royal expert pointed out that following the negative publicity that couple has received in the past month, the stories that are now emerging “detail a life so idyllic and a couple so effortlessly charming and happy it’s a surprise people don’t need sunglasses to be in the same room as them.”

The commentary was also a reflection of a comment by Meghan's old pal and Talk TV host Lizzie Cundy was claimed that the video "doesn't fool her."

She reinforced to The Mirror that the couple are "not fooling anybody."