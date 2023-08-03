David, Victoria Beckham land in trouble over their £12million Cotswolds home

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are facing trouble as they are alleged to have started construction on a road at their Cotswolds home without obtaining proper permission.

As per The Sun, a neighbor of the famous British couple claimed they requested permission to build a new access road into their £12m property last month.

However, instead of waiting for approval, they have already begun work on the road, while simultaneously working on their new glasshouse, for which they already have permission.

The plans have been criticized by a neighbor, James Worthington, who described them as "pointless." He provided evidence, showcasing that new fence posts have been erected alongside the existing farm track.

According to Worthington, a large spruce pine tree has already been felled, with roots remaining in the ground.

“A membrane has already been laid, posts have been installed in the ground with barbed wire instead of rails on both sides of this already laid track,” he added.

Worthington emphasized that the track in question was not present a year ago, indicating the recent nature of the construction.

This situation has raised concerns and generated disapproval from those residing nearby.