Leah Remini sues Church of Scientology for alleged 'mental torture'

Leah Remini, earlier also revealed she received death threats from Church of Scientology

Leah Remini was once part of the Church of Scientology but since she left a decade ago, the Church did not leave her, according to the actress.

Now, the Kevin Can Wait actress is suing the secretive religion and its leader David Miscavige for 17 years of alleged “harassment, intimidation, surveillance, and defamation.”

Announcing on Twitter, the actor, "While advocating for victims of Scientology has significantly impacted my life and career, Scientology’s final objective of silencing me has not been achieved."

Continuing her lengthy statement, she penned, “While this lawsuit is about what Scientology has done to me, I am one of the thousands of targets of Scientology over the past seven decades. People who share what they’ve experienced in Scientology and those who advocate for them “should be free to do so without fearing retaliation from a cult with tax exemption and billions in assets.”

“With this lawsuit, I hope to protect the rights afforded to them and me by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology without fear of vicious and vindictive retribution, of which most have no way to fight back," the activist concluded.

In 2013, the 53-year-old exited the church after decades of involvement. After leaving her long association with them, the New York native started to support those who, like her, departed from the church.

In the process, Remini rolled out her memoir titled Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology and following year released an Emmy-winning documentary series called Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.