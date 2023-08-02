Princess Diana believed King Charles would take her to 'fairy tale castle'

King Charles and Princess Diana's held genuine feelings of respect towards one another.

The former Princess of Wales kept her marriage going with Charles despite knowing he was in love with Camilla Parker.

Diana put all her 'eggs in one basket,' notes former royal butler Paul Burrell.

He says: “Did you see [Diana’s] face when the [then-Prince of Wales] was asked ‘Are you in love sir?’ and he said ‘Whatever love is.’ She turned to him and looked at him with a nervous giggle thinking, ‘Don’t you know?’ because she had fallen in love with her prince of course. Any young girl would. When she met him she was only 18 years old and he was the first man who ever showed her any true affection and she fell in love with him. She was bowled over by her prince who was going to carry her away to a beautiful future and a fairy tale castle somewhere. She was very naive.”

He added: “[Diana] put all her eggs in one basket and [Charles] played that game. He played it even though there was somebody in the wings and even though [Camilla] was always there and Diana knew that. She loved him and she thought she could change him. She thought her beauty, freshness, and her naivety would be attractive to Charles but it wasn’t because he was looking for someone more mature."