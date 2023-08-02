Trent Rockets secure thrilling opener win in The Hundred title defence.—Twitter@theHundred

The Hundred's men's competition kicked off with an enthralling encounter as defending champions Trent Rockets clinched a thrilling six-run victory against Southern Brave in a high-octane opening game.

Sam Hain emerged as the star of the show, playing a brilliant knock of 63 runs off 39 balls to rescue the Rockets from a precarious position of 54-5, leading them to a respectable total of 133-8 at Trent Bridge.

England seamer Chris Jordan displayed his all-round skills, claiming impressive figures of 3-18 with the ball and then delivering a quickfire 22 runs off 11 balls with the bat to almost steer the Brave to victory. However, his dismissal in the final set proved crucial as the Brave were eventually bowled out for 127.

At the start of the innings, the Rockets found themselves in trouble as England's Alex Hales and Dawid Malan fell early in the powerplay due to Craig Overton's excellent bowling. The situation worsened as wickets continued to tumble, but Sam Hain and Imad Wasim formed a crucial partnership to stabilize the innings. Wasim, who replaced the injured Rashid Khan, contributed significantly as the pair added 78 runs to the total.

Jordan's agile fielding resulted in Hain's run-out in the final set, breaking the partnership. He then took the wickets of Imad Wasim and Matthew Carter in successive deliveries, completing an exceptional team hat-trick.

Facing a challenging target on a tricky pitch, Southern Brave had a steady start and reached 41-0. However, a middle-order collapse saw them slump to 89-6. Leus du Plooy and Chris Jordan kept the Brave in contention, and even after du Plooy's dismissal, Jordan's powerful hitting ensured an exciting finish.

In the final over, the match's momentum swung back and forth, creating a tense atmosphere. Ultimately, it was Daniel Sams, the left-arm Australian bowler, who sealed the Rockets' victory. With three balls remaining, Sams bowled Jordan with a precise yorker, followed by Overton's run-out on the very next delivery. To conclude the thrilling game with a team hat-trick, Sams trapped Tymal Mills lbw, securing the Rockets' dramatic win.

The Hundred's opening night delivered dramatic and thrilling cricket, captivating the crowd. Sam Hain's match-winning innings and Chris Jordan's all-round performance added to the excitement of the spectacle. With such intense matches right from the start, The Hundred has set a promising tone for the rest of the tournament.