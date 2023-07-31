Russian air strike kills 4 including 10-year-old in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rig

Police officers stand guard near a residential building partially destroyed as a result of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rig on July 31, 2023. — AFP

At least four people, including a 10-year-old child, were killed while 53 others were injured following a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig on Monday, according to officials.



Sergiy Lysak, the head of the military administration for the Dnipropetrovsk region, informed about the unfortunate strike on Telegram: "There's already four dead in Kryvyi Rig."

According to the head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul's televised comments, among the dead were a 10-year-old girl and her 45-year-old mother.

Vilkul added that the other two victims were two men, while another 53 people were injured. He feared that there could be more casualties still buried under the rubble.

"(Several) people may still remain under the rubble," he added.

The emergency ministry reported that as the rubble was being cleaned, a portion of a nine-story apartment building affected by the strike fell.

Later, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko posted on Telegram that two missiles had landed close to the city's downtown shortly after 9am (0600 GMT).



A fire in a nine-storey residential building partially destroyed as a result of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rig, on July 31, 2023. — AFP

One of the missiles landed on the apartment building, blasting a massive hole in the facade that caused flats on multiple stories to burn down.

Following the strike, a cherry-picker crane was being used by firefighters to aim water jets at the fire, AFP reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was born and grew up in Kryvyi Rig, said Russians were "continuing to terrorise peaceful cities and people".

The strikes also hit a crossroads and an educational building, Zelensky said.

According to Vilkul, the second damaged structure was a part of the National University of Economics and Management's Kryvyi Rig Professional College.

Moreover, the attacks followed a missile attack last month that killed 12 people and destroyed a five-story apartment building in the city.