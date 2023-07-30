'Barbie' soundtrack sweeps UK charts with three top five songs simultaneously

The highly-anticipated Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has achieved phenomenal success on the UK singles charts, as reported by the Official Charts Company.

Titled "Barbie: The Album," the film's soundtrack has made history by having three songs simultaneously land in the top five, a remarkable achievement.

Since its release in UK cinemas, the movie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, has taken the box office by storm, captivating audiences with its star-studded cast and engaging storyline.

The soundtrack, a compilation of tracks from renowned artists, has garnered immense popularity, with American singer Billie Eilish's introspective "What Was I Made For?" securing the third position, followed by Dua Lipa's infectious "Dance The Night" at number four, and a reworking of Aqua's classic "Barbie World" by rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, claiming the fifth spot.

The success of Barbie extends beyond the UK, as the movie made a record-breaking debut in the United States and Canada, achieving an impressive $162 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend.

With its record-breaking soundtrack and impressive box office performance, Barbie has become a true sensation, captivating viewers worldwide and solidifying its position as an outstanding cinematic success.