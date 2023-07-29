Spoons: Why is entire India trolling PM Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law Sudha Murty?

Sudha Murty speaking at an event. — AFP/File

Renowned author Sudha Murty and her family have faced increased scrutiny ever since her son-in-law Rishi Sunak became UK's prime minister but her recent comment on her food habits has sparked quite a debate on vegetarianism on social media.



There is no doubt that food is often used to unite people worldwide but the 72-year-old mother and grandmother's recent remark while appearing on a popular food show called "Khaane Mein Kya Hai?", which roughly translates to "What's for lunch/dinner?" has seen her name trend on Twitter for three full days.

Murty, who describes herself as a pure vegetarian — a term used by individuals to distinguish themselves from those who identify as vegetarians but eat eggs — said that she fears that the same spoon may be used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes during her travels abroad.

Due to her fears, she often carries her own food.

"So when I travel, I look for a pure vegetarian restaurant. And I carry an entire bag full of food. I used to tease my grannies decades ago when they would carry their own food. I used to ask them why can't you eat the food that's available there? But now I behave like them," she added.

The video of Murty calling herself a "pure vegetarian" has gone viral, with critics and supporters arguing its roots in caste system purity and upper-caste Brahmanical sensibilities.

While some historians suggest Brahmins in parts of India traditionally ate meat, being a vegetarian has become associated with purity, the BBC reported.



"Vegetarianism, as practised in India, is imbricated in the caste order. As a personal choice, it has only one line of defence - it is a matter of habit, which is tough to break even while acknowledging its caste foundation," tweeted social scientist Janaki Srinivasan.

"Do vegetarians not understand the concept of soap? This level of paranoia and focus on 'purity' and 'contamination' is 100% a product of Brahminism," wrote another Twitter user.

The criticism was followed by people trolling her online as some social media users shared photos of Murty alongside those of Sunak carrying plates of cooked meat.

Contrary to the criticism, India's 20% of vegetarians who consume plant-based foods and dairy urged to leave the author alone while some confessed to doing the same.

"I will gladly have food next to a non-vegetarian. But I will be extremely uncomfortable if same spoons are used for veg & non-veg food. I will rather skip the meal. If you don't understand this, it's your problem. In support of #SudhaMurthy & everyone in their food choices," wrote senior police official Arun Bothra.

Journalist Sheela Bhatt said she knew many people who behaved exactly like Murty and asked that she be left alone.

Research indicates that Indians who consume meat follow dietary laws and traditions, with Hindus and Muslims avoiding beef and pork, respectively.

Murty has not commented on the Twitter storm surrounding her recent remarks, as this is not the first time her remarks have made headlines in recent months.

In May, she was trolled on social media for claiming her address was 10 Downing Street, the prime minister's residence, during an interaction with an immigration officer in London who did not believe her due to her "simple appearance."

A month earlier, she made headlines in India for jokingly claiming that her daughter Akshata Murty had made her husband, Rishi Sunak, UK's prime minister.

Murty's self-promotion has never been questioned, as she lent $250 to her husband in 1981 to start his IT company.

