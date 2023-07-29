George Clooney's wife Amal flaunts chic sense of style during family boat ride

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney were all smiles as they enjoyed quality time with their children during a relaxing boat day in Lake Como on Friday.

The Oscar-winning actor, who recently shared his support for the current SAG-AFTRA strike with an emotional statement, looked relax as he soaked up the sun with his loved ones at the scenic, Northern Italian destination.

The Ocean's Eleven star's charming wife Amal showed off her chic sense of style in a fashionable, black ruched sundress that contained thick straps that wrapped around her shoulders. The 45-year-old barrister also opted for a pair of sunglasses as well as a straw sunhat that she later removed while on the boat.



Amal looked drop dead gorgeous as she slipped into a pair of stylish heels, carrying a small black and white purse in her hand as her family strolled along a boardwalk following the ride on the water.

George cut a cool figure in a short-sleeved, black polo shirt along with a pair of khaki pants for the outing. He also slipped into a pair of tan-colored shoes and threw on a pair of blue, reflective shades to protect his eyes from the bright sunshine.

The couple was seen sitting closely with their twins on the small boat and at one point, Amal was seen pointing at something far off in the distance to her children as the family took in the sights.

George and the attorney first crossed paths in 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend. During an interview with People, the Ticket To Paradise actor had recalled first crossing paths with his future wife.