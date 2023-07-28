Offset surprises Cardi B with flowers on date night amid cheating scandal

Cardi B and Offset seem to have recovered from the cheating scandal last month

Cardi B and Offset's recent night out in West Hollywood captured the couple's love and affection. The duo, who have been married for over five years, stepped out together, with Offset making a sweet gesture by surprising Cardi with a bouquet of roses.

Cardi B's bold fashion choice during the date night turned heads, as she confidently sported sleek blue tresses adorned with green streaks framing her face. Her stylish ensemble included a tight navy vest, jeans, and white knee-high boots, showcasing her vibrant personality.

The outing came right after the announcement of their new song, Jealousy, scheduled for release at the end of the week. Offset promoted the song with a hilarious spoof of James Brown’s bizarre 1988 interview.

However, the date night followed a previous scandal last month when Offset accused Cardi of infidelity in a now-deleted post.

The situation sparked conversations on social media, but the Up rapper firmly addressed the accusations, asserting her loyalty to her marriage, "I'm f—ing Cardi B," and highlighting the challenges of maintaining privacy due to her fame.

Throughout their relationship, Cardi and Offset have faced challenges, including a scandal in 2018 when Offset was caught cheating on Cardi shortly after proposing. Despite the ups and downs, Cardi made it clear that she values their relationship and is committed to working through any difficulties they encounter.