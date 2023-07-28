Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan, India to faceoff on August 9

The national team will travel to India for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on August 1, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said on Friday.
Pakistan team will travel to the neighbouring country via Wagah Border and will reach Chennai from Amritsar by road.
Chennai will host the Asian event from August 3 to 12.
Three officials of the Pakistan team are still waiting for the visa. The newly-appointed head coach Shahnaz Sheikh is also facing issues in getting a visa on time.
Pakistan are scheduled to play their first match against Malaysia on August 3. The Green Shirts will lock horns with arch-rivals India on August 9.
Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan and Abdul Qayyum.
August 3 - vs Malaysia
August 4 - vs Korea
August 6 - vs Japan
August 7 - vs China
August 9 - vs India
