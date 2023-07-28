Leona Lewis celebrates 13-year anniversary with husband Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch are celebrating their 13-year anniversary in quite a fun way.
on Friday the superstar singer, 38, took to Instagram the evening prior where she and her dancer beau, 35, marked the occasion with intimate snaps.
The X Factor star penned: '13 years in love. Happy anniversary moon. The monsoon on our wedding day keeps bringing us all the love our hearts can hold.'
Dennis shared a short video from their wedding day to his Instagram, to mark the special occasion.
He wrote alongside: '13 years of living on cloud 9. 4 years of being married to an angel. 1 year of being a dad to our little coco. I AM WHOLE.'
Leona and Dennis tied the knot in 2019 in an idyllic Tuscan vineyard, eight years after they first met when he worked as her backing dancer.
