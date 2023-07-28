Khloe Kardashian celebrates Tristan Thompson's brother Amari birthday

Khloe Kardashian dropped pictures with her ex Tristan Thompson’s brother Amari Thompson on the occasion of his 17th birthday.

The reality TV star paid sweet tribute to Amari after disclosing that he along with his big brother are living with her since their mother's death.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared photos with Amari, one of which included Kris Jenner, her daughter True Thompson and niece Dream.

“Someone is 17 today!!!!” Khloe captioned the post. “Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you. you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures.”





In the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder revealed that she asked Tristan and Amari to move in with her after their mother Andrea passed away.

The episode showed Khloe, Kris, Tristan and Kim Kardashian flying to Toronto after his mother’s death with Khloe making it clear that she has not reconciled with the athlete.

“Tristan has a house he's doing construction on and he's been renovating,” she said during the episode. “He was able to live there during renovations, but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain, and Tristan's roof caved in on his home and caused flooding.”

“So Tristan and Amari are staying at my house right now, until his home gets fixed,” Khloe revealed then in a confession she added, “Tristan and I are not back together. I know it's hard for everyone to believe, but I love love love Andrea and I love Tristan, I love Amari, and this is what family does.”

She continued: “Tristan is the father of my kids, you know. I've lost my dad, and my dad was like a fairy tale parent, but still I can't wrap my head around losing my mom, and I know how close Tristan and his mom are, and it's just heartbreaking, and to be left with the responsibility of another person as well, it's a lot.”

Khloe went on to add that Amari has been “having more seizures than normal because he's just…” as Tristan finishes, “adjusting.”

“I'm grateful that I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now,” she said. “You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right. It's not the way I was raised.”