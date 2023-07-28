Kylian Mbappé snubs Al Hilal's record-breaking offer

Paris Saint-Germain´s French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts as he takes part in a training session at the new "campus" of French L1 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club at Poissy, some 30kms west of Paris on July 20, 2023, ahead of the club´s Japan tour.—AFP

Reports suggest that Kylian Mbappé, the acclaimed football star, has rejected a meeting and contract offer from Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal.

The sporting world was left astir when news broke that Al Hilal was prepared to shatter the world record transfer fee, proposing an astounding $332 million (€300 million) for the French striker. As part of the proposed deal, Mbappé was offered an eye-popping salary packet of $775 million, which triggered immediate reactions from top athletes across various sports.

Representatives from Al Hilal, a highly successful club with four Asian Champions League titles, travelled to Paris to discuss terms with Mbappé's representatives. However, the footballer decided not to entertain the offer and turned down the opportunity, as reported by respected sources such as French outlet L’Equipe and renowned Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

CNN has reached out to Al Hilal, Mbappé's representatives, and his current club Paris-Saint Germain for any official statements on the matter.

Amidst swirling transfer rumours, Mbappé has been left out of PSG's preseason tour of Japan. The club has given him an ultimatum to either sign a new contract or be made available for sale. Speculation is rife that the 24-year-old forward is heavily linked with a potential move to the esteemed La Liga club, Real Madrid.