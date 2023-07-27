Kim Kardashian pictured with David Beckham

David Beckham was pictured with Kim Kardashian at Inter Miami's latest football match.
Camila Cabello, rapper Diddy, DJ Khaled and many other celebrities were seen in the photos shared on social media.
A picture shared by David Grutman featuring Kim Kardashian, David Beckham and others elicited a response from the reality TV star.
"Legendary," commented Kim Kardashian on Grutman's Instagram post.
Taking to Instagram, Camila Cabello also shared multiple photos and wrote, "Fan girl mode was fully unlocked when I saw Messi - obviously the GOAT, but also so kind and generous with his energy."
The singer thanked David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham in the Instagram post.
Victoria took to Instagram on Wednesday to share snaps of her and daughter Harper, 12, supporting her husband David, who is Inter Miami's co-owner.
