Spain overwhelm Zambia, progress to FIFA Women's World Cup last 16

Spain´s forward #17 Alba Redondo (C) celebrates scoring her team´s fifth goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup Group C football match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland on July 26, 2023. —AFP

Spain's women's national soccer team overwhelmed Zambia, securing their place in the last 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup with a match to spare. Led by coach Jorge Vilda, the Spanish side left no doubt about their potential as strong contenders for the coveted World Cup title, having netted an impressive eight goals without conceding any in return.

The match against Zambia was an exhibition of brilliance from standout players Jenni Hermoso and Alba Redondo, each scoring twice to propel Spain to an emphatic victory. Their attacking flair and tactical acumen left Zambia struggling to mount any meaningful resistance. Spain's dominance was evident right from the start when Teresa Abelleira's spectacular long-range strike found the back of the net in the ninth minute, setting the tone for a commanding performance.

Next up for Spain is a crucial encounter against Japan, which will determine the winner of Group C. Despite their convincing run in the tournament so far, Coach Vilda firmly believes that his team is yet to reach its full potential. Expressing confidence in his players' abilities, Vilda emphasizes that Spain can deliver even better performances with physical and mental recovery during the four-day break leading up to the Japan clash.

A notable highlight in Spain's journey was the return of Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, who made her mark after recovering from a long-term injury. Putellas demonstrated no signs of rustiness and was actively involved in Spain's attacking plays. Her well-timed cross led to Hermoso's goal, further solidifying Spain's position in the match and showcasing her invaluable contributions to the team.

Spain's campaign in the FIFA Women's World Cup began with an impressive 3-0 victory against Costa Rica, where their 46 shots on goal highlighted their offensive prowess. Carrying the same momentum into the Zambia match, Spain's triumph reaffirmed their consistency and unwavering determination.

Apart from their formidable attack, Spain also displayed their defensive strength, securing a second clean sheet in the tournament. Having won an impressive 13 out of their last 15 matches, with their only defeats coming in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals against England, Spain has established itself as a dominant force in women's soccer.

As they gear up to face Japan in a high-stakes encounter to determine the Group C winner, Spain sends a clear message to their rivals with their dominant performances. Their relentless pursuit of victory and desire for improvement make them a team to watch in the upcoming knockout stages.