End of an era: Jordan Henderson announces Liverpool departure.—Twitter@SamuelLFC

Jordan Henderson, the esteemed captain of Liverpool, has confirmed his departure from the club after a remarkable 12-year journey, signalling a probable move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. The 33-year-old midfielder is poised to join the Saudi Pro League in a deal worth £12 million, with additional add-ons as part of the agreement.

Using his official Instagram account as a platform, Henderson conveyed his heartfelt message to the loyal Liverpool fans, stating, "Just know, I will always be a Red, until the day I die." His leadership was instrumental in propelling Liverpool to their long-awaited Premier League title in 2020, ending a 30-year drought. Throughout his tenure at the club, Henderson's contributions led to an impressive collection of silverware, including the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

A new chapter awaits Henderson as he prepares to reunite with former Liverpool captain and teammate Steven Gerrard, who is now the manager of Al-Ettifaq. In June 2011, Henderson embarked on his Liverpool journey from Sunderland in a notable £20 million transfer, becoming an integral part of the club's identity with 492 appearances, 33 goals, and 57 assists.

Speaking emotionally in a video filmed at Anfield, Henderson struggled to put his feelings into words on his final day in the dressing room. He reflected on the bittersweet moment of leaving his boyhood club, Sunderland, over a decade ago, highlighting that when Liverpool comes calling, one simply cannot refuse. The journey with Liverpool presented its share of challenges, but Henderson's focus remained on the cherished memories of triumph and camaraderie.

The pinnacle of his Liverpool career was being bestowed the captain's armband, an honour he cherished deeply. Henderson humbly acknowledged that the most significant honours during his tenure were collective accomplishments shared with the team and the fans, whose unwavering support stood as a pillar of strength.

Among the most cherished memories, Henderson recounted the historic Champions League final in Madrid in 2019, where Liverpool emerged victorious against Tottenham, securing their sixth trophy in the prestigious competition. The indescribable support during the celebratory parade around the city left an enduring impression on the captain's heart.

With Henderson's anticipated move to Al-Ettifaq drawing closer, Liverpool is set to embark on their pre-season tour in Singapore, gearing up for crucial fixtures against Leicester City on July 30 and Bayern Munich on August 2.

In conclusion, Jordan Henderson's decision to depart from Liverpool marks the conclusion of a remarkable era, leaving an indelible legacy of leadership and sporting excellence. As he prepares to embrace new challenges with Al-Ettifaq, his contributions to Liverpool's success will be forever remembered and celebrated by the Anfield faithful.