Mick Jagger's youthful birthday portrait amazes fans, wishes pour in on special occasion

Sir Mick Jagger turned 80 on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude to his fans for all the well wishes he received on his special occasion.

He shared a picture on Instagram to mark his special day. The throwback picture saw the singer looking youthful and stylish, wearing a burgundy satin suit paired with a brown polka dot shirt.

He had covered his eyes with brownish-shaded sunglasses and his iconic smile was on full display as he posed for the camera, captured by photographer Mark Seliger.



According to Mailonline, Mick has arranged a private dinner for his friends and family to celebrate his big day.

One bandmate of Mick, the 79-year-old Keith Richards followed the suit and posted a video message wishing Birthday to the Sir Mick, reports Dailymail.

He captioned his message, "Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy Birthday, Mick Love, Keith @mickjagger."

Keith Richard shares a video message for Mick Jagger

Ronnie Wood, another bandmate of Mick took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the music legend on the latter's 80th birthday.

Ronnie shared a gallery of images on his Twitter handle and captioned his post, "'Happy 80th birthday to @mickjagger!."

Ronnie shared a gallery of images on his Twitter handle

A lot of celebrities have paid tribute to the legendary musician. The Who's Roger Daltry said, "You're never going to out-front Mick Jagger, he's the best frontman there's ever been. There's no competition at all."

Nile Rodgers shared a picture on Twitter captioning it, "Happy Birthday @MickJagger."

Nile Dodger with Sir Mick

Mick marked his return to the stage in June 2019 after undergoing a heart surgery two months earlier.