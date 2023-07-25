Trump forges ahead with packed campaign schedule amidst legal threats

Donald Trump salutes during the presidential inaugural parade in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017. AFP/File

Former President Donald Trump is not coming slow and barreling ahead with a jam-packed election campaign schedule, despite legal troubles looming over him.

As he gears up for the 2024 presidential race, Trump is making high-profile appearances before his loyal supporters, undeterred by the possibility of facing another indictment.

Trump's campaign team is standing firm in the face of legal challenges, noting that nothing will distract them from their mission to reclaim the White House. Trump campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, asserted, "He has a robust schedule this week with trips to Iowa and Pennsylvania, and nothing will deter or distract, not even Joe Biden's weaponised Justice Department, from returning to the White House."

The former president's approach is raising eyebrows, as he defies the traditional playbook by staying on the campaign trail despite the potential legal repercussions.

Legal experts are closely watching Trump's decisions, given his unique situation of running for office while facing trial. US District Judge Aileen Cannon recently set the calendar for the former president's classified documents case, with the trial set to begin "as early as May 20," and a pretrial hearing on May 14, 2024. Trump's legal team had fought to postpone the trial until after the November 2024 election, but their efforts were unsuccessful. This means Trump will be juggling both important primary states and his court battle in Florida.

While some see Trump's determination as admirable, others criticise it as a risky strategy. Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing the case, had wanted the trial to conclude before a majority of state primary elections. With the trial running through crucial campaign months, the former president's ability to focus on his campaign while handling legal challenges may come under scrutiny.

Despite facing a tangled web of legal cases, including the New York hush money case and a possible indictment related to January 6, 2021, Trump's campaign is marching ahead with confidence. A fundraising email sent out by a group affiliated with his campaign even plays on the spectre of indictment, saying, "Any day now, the Biden Department of Justice may INDICT and ARREST me once again as an innocent man." This fundraising tactic underscores Trump's resilience in the face of adversity.