Reham's 'Khan chappal' amazes netizens

Television personality Reham Khan. — Instagram/@officialrehamkhan

Reham Khan, television personality and ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, is back in the news — this time, however, for her choice of footwear.



As soon as the veteran anchor shared her photographs on her social media, the internet began buzzing with commentary on how she adorned her feet.

Reham is currently visiting Pakistan with her husband, Mirza Bilal, and has taken to her Instagram to share images from her visit to the green mountains in the Hazara district.

The internet, however, found her footwear the most interesting in her latest post, where she is seen wearing Peshawari chappals — known as the choice of footwear also for her former husband Khan.

Dressed in cool pastel blue hue, the television anchor sported the traditional chappal in a dark shade of maroon.

In the caption of her post, where she is seated on a chair, Khan has quoted an American writer, Delia Owens, poem on sunsets.



"Sunsets are never simple; Where the Crawdads sing."

In one of the two images, she sits while appearing lost in thought while smiling at the lens in the other.

In another post, Khan stood by a tree with mountains in the background praising the Pakistani brand whose clothes she wore.

"Proud of our Pakistani fashion our Pakistani Textile industry that everyone around the world admires & wants. Pakistani Lawn Collections are unique & exquisite," the media personality wrote in her caption.

But what the internet went after were the Peshawari chappals she donned, leaving several divided and speculative about her ironic sartorial choice.

While some admired her chappal, others have criticised her style, calling her out for imitating her ex-husband.

Screenshots of comments on Reham Khan Instagram post. — Instagram/@officialrehamkhan

Referring to Reham imitating the PTI chief, a user wrote: "Khan sahib k chorii kr k ly gae shoes (She has stolen Khan sahib's shoes)."

Another said: Take off the shoes given by Imran Khan.

One Instagram user mentioned that Rehma is trying hard to get "attention".

"You are not even level off his pashawri sandal. The more you trying hard less you get attention," she said, asking her to "behave".



