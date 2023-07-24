Royal expert makes fresh claims about Prince Harry’s relations with William, Kate Middleton

A royal expert has made fresh claims about Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s relations with Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their children.



Royal expert Tina Brown claims that William and Harry’s relationship had not been the same since the Prince of Wales married Kate Middleton in 2011, and their distance grew even wider following the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015.

When the future king and queen expanded their family with the births of George and Charlotte, the Duke of Sussex felt “displaced.”

The author made these claims in her book titled, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.

She wrote that Prince Harry felt ‘displaced’ by their bougie family unit, and could not understand his brother’s obsession with his Middleton in-laws, whose Bucklebury world bored Harry to tears.

Though William and Harry were still ‘incredibly close, living next door to each other [at Kensington Palace], sharing the same office, and hanging out an awful lot,’ but the younger son of King Charles and Princess Diana “mourned his us-against-the-world bond with William", Tina further claimed.

Earlier, there were also claims that Prince Harry shared a close bond with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

There are also claims Prince William's bond with Harry was torn apart by the younger sibling's decision to wed Meghan Markle.