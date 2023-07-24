US general discusses regional security situation with COAS Munir

US Central Command (Centcom) chief, General Michael Erik Kurilla, meets Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in Rawalpindi, on June 24, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday, US Central Command (Centcom) chief, General Michael Erik Kurilla, discussed the regional security situation.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the meeting between the two sides took place at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Gen Kurilla acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's successes in the fight against terrorism and Pakistan's continued efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.

During the meeting, apart from the regional security situation, matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation were discussed, the military's media wing mentioned.

"Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields," the ISPR said.

The meeting comes as both nations — Pakistan and US — called on war-torn Afghanistan to ensure that its soil isn't used as a safe haven by terrorists.

The United States had last week reiterated that the Afghan Taliban must ensure that their country isn't used for terror attacks as Pakistan blames the neighbouring nation for harbouring hardliners Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"Taliban has the responsibility to prevent [...] Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven for launching terrorist attacks," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a press briefing.

The top brass of the Pakistan Army has said that sanctuaries and liberty of action available to terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in Afghanistan is one of the major reasons impacting the security of Islamabad.

The terror attacks in Pakistan have spiked since November last year when the TTP ended its ceasefire agreement with Islamabad, with the armed forces also ramping up efforts against militants.