Lisburn man drums his way into Guinness World Records for third time

This image shows Allister Brown attempting to set the Guinness World Record for the most time spent drumming for a third time. — BBC/File

A man hailing from Lisburn, northern Ireland played the drums for more than 150 hours on Saturday breaking the world record for the most time spent drumming a third time as he finished his "drumathon."

Allister Brown, 45, who previously held the record for the most time spent drumming for 134 hours and five minutes has surpassed his own record by drumming for more than 150 hours.

Brown, who set out on his drumathon last Sunday and finished on Saturday afternoon, took on the challenge in memory of his late partner Sharon Deegan, who died from pancreatic cancer in January 2021, at the age of 49, the BBC reported.

Brown who spoke about his attempt on Saturday afternoon, at the Lisburn Music Centre where he secured his third world record, said it had been a "massive undertaking".

He said that the memory of his partner and the support of his friends, kept him going during the attempt.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me," he said. "I always had it in my mind I wanted to do this in Sharon's memory."

Brown has previously broken the world record for the longest drumming marathon by an individual twice before, first in 2003 when he drummed for 58 hours, and again in 2008 when he drummed for around 103 hours.

Brown says that his previous attempts had prepared him well for his latest marathon.

"The experience has been absolutely phenomenal for me; to have that knowledge of how to prepare, how to deal with certain situations during the marathon," he told BBC News NI. "This one has ran really well and I'm so thankful to the team that I've had that wanted to help me out."

The Guinness World Record for the longest drumming marathon by an individual has been exchanged between Mr Brown and a few other drummers around the world for the past two decades.

Despite ending the marathon with an impressive record, he is humble enough to express that he is not unbeatable.

"Nothing is impossible if you have the right mindset and people around you. If anyone wants to try and beat the record, I'm willing to help them," he said.

As for his plans on completing the marathon, he said: "The first thing I'll be looking to do is find somewhere comfortable to sit down and probably just fall asleep."