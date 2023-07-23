9 people die in rain-related incidents as rains devastate KP

Flood affected people carry belongings out from their flooded home in Shikarpur, Sindh province, on August 31, 2022. — AFP/File

At least nine people have died and seven are injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KP) after rains wreaked havoc in the province in the last 48 hours, said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Sunday.

According to the PDMA, the heavy rains also damaged 74 houses in the province. Following the incidents, departments concerned including PDMA and Rescue 1122 have been put on alert to tackle any untoward situation in rain-affected areas.

The provincial government has dispatched necessary relief goods and dry ration to the flood-affected families in Chitral, according to Radio Pakistan.

The secretary of relief shared that the provincial government has issued Rs60 million for those affected by floods in the affected districts of KP while Rs20 million each has been issued for upper and lower Chitral and Rs10 million each has been issued for Bannu and Shangla.

'Flood situation may arise if India receives more rains'

Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir on Sunday warned that a flood situation in Pakistan may arise if India receives more monsoon rains.

Pakistan has been facing a flood situation for several days as the northern areas of India have witnessed torrential rainfall. Moreover, the neighbouring country has also been releasing water towards Pakistan.

Speaking during a press conference at Director General Public Relations (DGPR) office, Mir said that the water level in the dam built on River Ravi in India has increased by 90% while Bakhra Dam on River Sutlej has increased by 70%.

The minister said that an alert will be issued if a flood situation in the province develops, adding that duties have been imposed for monitoring the situation.

Fear of more rain in catchment area of Ravi, Sutlej

Moreover, Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also summoned an emergency meeting of the cabinet to review the flood situation after the rains.

During the meeting, the secretary of irrigation said that there is a fear of more rain in the catchment area of Ravi and Sutlej.

The provincial cabinet has also ordered the irrigation department, PDMA and administration to remain on alert.

Moreover, CM Naqvi has ordered all commissioners to make security arrangements on an emergency basis, adding that a failure to evacuate the people will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the rescue authorities have asked people to stop sailing in River Ravi.

According to the rescue staff, about 22,000 cusecs of water are flowing in Ravi. The staff said that efforts are being made to evacuate residents living near River Ravi, adding that all necessary equipment including rescue personnel is available.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for the coming days, however, people are still living near River Ravi despite the instructions being issued, said the staff.

Low-level flooding in Punjab rivers

The PDMA also shared that low-level flooding was seen in the Head Marala and Khanki areas of River Chenab. Meanwhile, low-level flooding was also reported from the head block area of the Ravi River.

The Punjab PDMA also stated there is a low-level flood in the River Chenab at Qadirabad while low-level flooding was also seen in the River Indus at Tarbilah, Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa and Tarman.

The flood control room in Sindh said that 204,000 cusecs of water are passing in the Kot Mithan area near River Indus.

However, people living near River Indus are being evacuated.

Chitral affected

The flash floods triggered by torrential rains washed away over half a kilometre of Chitral-Shandur Road, disconnecting the land link between the Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral districts. The floodwater in the Chitral River also submerged Gangoreni Hydel Powerhouse, and the adjacent residential quarters damaged the powerhouse in Chitral City.

The floodwater also hit the historic Shahi Qilla and the hotel located in the central part of Chitral and washed away three trees. Similarly, two houses were destroyed while four others were partially damaged in the city's Ochusht area, while three houses were destroyed in Ayun Town.

Reports pouring in from Kalash and Rambur valleys suggested that four houses and standing crops were destroyed when floodwaters from Rambur Nullah inundated the area.

Chitral Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said land communication had been disconnected with Upper Chitral. He added that the district administration had dispatched rescue teams to the affected areas.

Garm Chashma and Dineen Road had been opened, he said, adding the highways of Chitral were flooded, but there was no loss of life had been reported.

The meteorological department has also forecasted more heavy rains all across the Hazara division from July 22 to 26.

Women, children killed in Lahore

Meanwhile, two children died while three citizens were injured in rain-related incidents in Lahore on Saturday.

According to details, a 12-year-old boy drowned while bathing in rainwater near Babu Sabu in the limits of Sherakot. A 14-year-old boy drowned in rainwater near Aik Moria Pul, Misri Shah. A citizen was injured when a roof collapsed in the Raiwind area. Three people were injured when a wall collapsed in Shahdara area.

In Malakwal, one woman was killed, and another was injured after the roof of a house collapsed due to rain in Dhol Ranjha on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, due to heavy rain, the roof of a house collapsed in Dhol Ranjha village. In this incident, two women — 45-year-old Haleema Bibi and 50-year-old Seema Bibi — were buried under the rubble.

The Rescue 1122 team pulled them from the rubble, but Haleema breathed her last due to critical injuries. At the same time, Seema was seriously injured and shifted to the hospital for treatment.