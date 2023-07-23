Bangladesh skipper slams India captain for poor behaviour

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana (left) and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. — AFP/BCCI/File

Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana has slammed her Indian counterpart, Harmanpreet Kaur, for her aggressive behaviour in the one-day international (ODI) match between India and Bangladesh held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur a day earlier.

Following her dismissal in the match, the India skipper forcefully smashed the stumps and later spoke against the umpiring throughout the series.

For her insulting action, Kaur was strongly censured by Sultana who called her out for unsportsmanlike behaviour during the third ODI, while the Indian captain's deputy, Smriti Mandhana, defended her.

Nigar, who found the remark insulting, discussed the matter with the Bangladesh Cricket Board officials leaving the post-match presentation. She blasted Kaur for her poor conduct, stating how her behaviour made her team uncomfortable during the session.

"It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team," she said.



Sultana added that her team went back because it was not the right environment. "Cricket is a game of discipline and respect," she maintained.

It was reported that India had also gotten frustrated with two other instances of umpiring during the match: firstly, when Yastika Bhatia was sent back to the pavilion due to an lbw, and secondly, the Meghna Singh dismissal.

The drawn game between the two Asian rivals took a back seat to the post-match controversy surrounding Kaur's actions and the umpiring standards that left both teams dissatisfied.

"A lot of learning from this game. Even apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised. The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we'll have to make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring," Harmanpreet said, criticising the umpiring.

She added that the team will have to prepare themselves accordingly.

As cited in ESPNCricinfo, the India captain insulted the umpires taunting them to join the Bangladesh team for the end-of-series photo session in her bid to imply that they were part of the home team.

"The umpires wouldn't give her out if she wasn't out. We had umpires from men's international cricket, so they were good umpires. What are they [India] going to say about the caught or run-out dismissals [of which there were six excluding the Harmanpreet and Meghna wickets]? We have respected their decisions. The umpire's decision is the final decision, whether I like it or not. Why didn't we behave in that way [like the India players]?" ESPNCricinfo quoted her as saying.