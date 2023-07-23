Florida homeowner captures jaw-dropping bear fight on camera

Florida homeowner's security camera records heart-pounding bear fight spectacle. Screenshot of a YouTube video

A breathtaking and intense clash between two black bears unfolded in a Florida homeowner's backyard, leaving viewers astonished as the extraordinary event was caught on surveillance camera.

The remarkable spectacle took place on July 8 in Mary Esther, a beach town in the Florida Panhandle. Chris, the homeowner, initially noticed one bear, but to his surprise, there were actually five bears present – two adults and three adorable cubs.

In the captivating video, the mother bear and her curious cubs were seen exploring Chris' backyard. As the bears wandered around, Chris, determined to protect his property, used an air horn to shoo the animals away.

Suddenly, another adult bear leaped over the fence, igniting a dramatic and intense confrontation with the mother bear. Chris humorously likened the fight to a "UFC match," as the bears fiercely battled, causing damage to flowerpots and trampling plants in the process.

The astonishing showdown continued for nearly five minutes before the mother bear successfully gathered her cubs and retreated from the scene, putting an end to the heart-pounding spectacle.

The jaw-dropping video was shared with WEAR News, and Chris expressed his disbelief at witnessing such a rare and thrilling event. Having served 20 years in the Army and seen extraordinary things, he emphasised that nothing compared to this once-in-a-lifetime wildlife encounter.

The commotion from the bear fight filled the Florida Panhandle backyard with sounds of blaring air horns and barking dogs, as the bewildered homeowner tried everything to deter the battling bears.

This astonishing incident has captivated audiences worldwide, with many marveling at the raw power and majesty of these magnificent creatures. The footage stands as a testament to the unpredictable wonders of nature that can unfold in even the most unexpected places.

For Chris and everyone who witnessed the video, this extraordinary bear brawl will remain a cherished memory and a reminder of the breathtaking beauty of Florida's wildlife.