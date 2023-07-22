Christopher Nolan shares insights on CGI, film, and inspiration

Christopher Nolan, a Hollywood filmmaker, recently opened up about his inspirations, work and personal life.



During a candid interview with Wired, the Oppenheimer director answered the most searched questions about him online in conversation with Ironman actor Robert Downey Jr.

The first question Robert read him from the most searched questions list about Christopher Nolan was, "What does Christopher Nolan doesn't use CGI?".

Nolan said, "I find CGI, however versatile, to be a little safe. Something very fake in real life but real on camera gives better results."

Responding to where Christopher Nolan gets his ideas, he said, "Everywhere, All over the place."

In response to the question of why Nolan shoots on film, the filmmaker said, "Because of it being the highest quality imaging format ever devised, particularly a large format film, IMAX film."

He added that he had been interested in Oppenheimer for a long time but didn't know the story's specifics. Still, publishing the book American Prometheus eventually got him hooked, reports Hindustan Times.

He also said that he's half British, being born in London, and half American, his mother being American.

The most searched question about him online was, "What if Christopher Nolan directed the Avengers?" Nolan answered it, saying, " Whoa! That is the multiverse conundrum. Having worked with you on Oppenheimer, Tony Stark may be too much.

Answering what is his best film, Christopher Nolan said that he's promoting Oppenheimer.