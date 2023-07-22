Jennifer Garner maintains healthy lifestyle as she steps out for spot of exercise

Jennifer Garner made some time for self-care on Friday as she stepped out for a spot of exercise in Los Angeles.

The Last Thing He Told Me star showed off her fit physique as she regularly exercises every morning as part of her daily routine 'to be her best self.'

And on Friday the actress showed off the skills she has used to keep her mind and body fit and healthy.

Despite temperatures that eventually reached 107 degrees Fahrenheit, the Hollywood leading lady headed out on an intense run with one of her gal pals in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, which isn't far from where she lives with her three children.

The former Alias star would show off her fit physique in skin-tight black leggings, a 'Save the children' t-shirt, and baby blue running sneakers.

Taking notice of the admiring photographer, the Peppermint star, 51, gave a quick glance and smile, all while never breaking her fast pace and stride.

Despite the scorching heat, her lady friend followed close behind as the duo ran along sidewalks, through a park, and on trails.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this past April, Garner shared how she incorporates jogging into her daily effort to break a sweat.

'What I do in the morning is I work out,' she told Barrymore, who looked surprised, and replied: 'Every day?! Oh God.'



