Ethan Slater’s wife Lilly Jay 'blindsided' by husband's relationship with Ariana Grande

Actor Ethan Slater’s wife Lilly Jay was "completely blindsided" by her hubby's the affair with his "Wicked" co-star Ariana Grande, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Lilly Jay is reportedly in shock following news of Slater’s alleged affair with singer and actress Grande.



“It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” a source told Page Six.



As per reports Slater and Jay have been married since 2018 and celebrated their 10-year anniversary together as a couple last November.

He and Grande have been filming "Wicked” in London for the past year, and sources believe she’s the reason they “suddenly break up now, when nothing appeared wrong between them."

Slater, 31, even gushed over his wife two months ago in an Instagram post for Mother’s Day, saying: "Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world.

Grande reportedly started dating Slater after her split with Dalton Gomez. The singer and her real estate agent husband reportedly separated in January, but have remained “incredibly amicable.”

Grande's estranged husband Gomez was reportedly committed to making it work, but she moved on with her new partner Slater.