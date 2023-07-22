Watch: Heavy rains create waterfalls-like scene at train station in China

A sight of the flooded Wuxi East railway located in eastern China. Screengrab of a YouTube video.

Wuxi East railway station, located in eastern China, turned into a mesmerising yet alarming sight as cascades of water transformed the station into a scene reminiscent of waterfalls.

The flooding, caused by heavy rains, resulted in water flowing down escalators and staircases, raising concerns about the country's vulnerability to extreme weather events.

The incident comes as parts of central and eastern China have been grappling with a surge of extreme weather in recent months, including heavy rain and flooding.



The summer storms have been relentless, sweeping across many regions while inland areas experience scorching heat, posing a threat to China's largest freshwater lake. Since April, China has experienced wild weather swings, leading to fatalities, infrastructure damage, crop losses, and growing fears over the nation's ability to cope with climate change.

Historically, late July marks the peak of China's rainy season, but in recent years, the weather has become more extreme, with storms intensifying and becoming unpredictable. This has exposed heavily populated megacities with inadequate drainage systems to potentially deadly floods.

As part of a response to the impending severe flooding, authorities in Beijing have mobilised more than 2,600 people to drain dozens of pumping stations and clear thousands of water drainage outlets along roads. Several bus routes have been halted in the suburbs and mountainous areas.

In the neighboring city of Tianjin, flood control efforts have been ramped up in the Hai basin, a critical northern drainage system. However, in contrast, Jiangxi province has been experiencing scant rainfall, leading to a significant decline in water levels in Poyang Lake, the country's largest freshwater lake and an essential regulator of the Yangtze river's flow. This unusual phenomenon adds to concerns about China's water resources and highlights the impact of climate change on the country's water supply.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued warnings for heavy rain in eight provinces and autonomous regions until Saturday evening. Some areas are expected to receive short-term heavy downpours with maximum hourly rainfall of up to 60 millimeters and over 70 millimeters in other places.