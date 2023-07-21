‘Barbie’ actress America Ferrera opens up on ‘traumatic’ criticism on Me Too confession





During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, America Ferrera, who is recognized for her performance in Barbie, discussed her participation in the Me Too movement and her support of female solidarity.

The actress also shared how revealing her story of sexual assault publicly in 2017 took a toll on her and caused significant trauma. Ferrera expressed that her decision to be part of a community of women supporting each other resulted in a "super traumatic" response from people in her close circle.

Back in 2017, America opened up on her terrible experience of being molested at the age of nine in a candid Instagram post, writing: “First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was 9 years old. I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a nine-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man.”

“I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come. He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he and I knew - that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back.”

She concluded her post with empowering words: “Ladies, let's end this silence so the next generation of girls won't have to live with this bulls***.”