Former spymaster of Venezuela Hugo Carvajal pleads 'not guilty' in drug trafficking charges

Hugo Carvajal, a former head of Venezuela's military intelligence, entered a not-guilty plea to drug trafficking charges brought by the US on Thursday after his extradition from Spain, after Washington wished to hold a trial for him in the US.

Following his extradition from Spain on Wednesday, the 63-year-old arrived in the US and entered the plea during a hearing before US Magistrate Judge Stewart Aaron in Manhattan federal court.

His arrest was mandated by the court, and his next appearance is set for July 25.

Zachary Margulis-Ohnuma, the defence attorney for Carvajal, said he "would submit an application for his client to be released on bail at a later date" and asserted that his client was "categorically innocent" of the accusations.

"General Carvajal looks forward to fighting these outrageous charges in court before an unbiased American jury," Margulis-Ohnuma told journalists.

According to federal prosecutors, Carvajal — who was a close aide to President Hugo Chavez — in 2006 coordinated the shipment of 5,600 kg (1,235 pounds) of cocaine to Mexico from Venezuela which was bound for the US.

Nicknamed 'El Pollo', the chicken, Carvajal took part in the failed 1992 coup that lifted Chavez to political prominence and is considered one of the most powerful figures of the socialist leader's 1999-2013 rule.

Relations between Washington and Caracas deteriorated when Chavez and his successor, incumbent President Nicolas Maduro came to power.

Dozens of Venezuelan military leaders, politicians and businessmen have been charged by the US with drug trafficking and malpractices.

Carvajal was first arrested in 2014 in Aruba, a semi-autonomous Dutch Caribbean island where Venezuela had been trying to accredit him as consul.

He was released and returned to Venezuela after the Netherlands government ruled he had diplomatic immunity, which was regarded as disappointing and disturbing by US State Department.

In 2017, Hugo Carvajal parted ways with Maduro by opposing the creation of an all-powerful legislature.

In 2019, after Washington recognised an opposition leader as Venezuela's legitimate ruler — in a failed attempt to oust Maduro — Carvajal released a video urging the military to facilitate the "return to democracy."

Later, he was detained in Spain on US drug charges later that same year but went into hiding after a court initially approved his extradition. He was re-arrested in 2021.