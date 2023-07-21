Manchester United completes £47.2m deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana.- Twitter@UnitedRadar

Manchester United has finalised the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan in a high-profile deal worth £47.2 million (£43.8m initial fee with potential £3.4m add-ons).

The 27-year-old Cameroon international has inked a five-year contract with the option of a 12-month extension, cementing his place as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, succeeding the departed David de Gea, who served the club for 12 years before his contract expired in July.

Onana expressed his immense honour at joining Manchester United, affirming that he has worked tirelessly throughout his career, overcoming numerous obstacles to reach this defining moment. The talented shot-stopper is ready to embrace the challenge of defending United's goal at the iconic Old Trafford and aims to leave his mark by creating a legacy of his own.

Having played under the guidance of United's manager, Erik ten Hag, during his impressive seven-and-a-half-year tenure at Ajax, where he won three league titles, Onana is no stranger to success. His reunion with Ten Hag at Manchester United fills him with excitement, and he is eager to contribute to the team's future triumphs.

Onana's remarkable journey continued with Inter Milan, where he played a pivotal role in their journey to the Champions League final in the previous season, ultimately finishing as runners-up to Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions. His performances in Serie A were also noteworthy, as he kept eight clean sheets in 24 games, helping Inter secure a third-place finish.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper's style of play aligns well with modern football demands, as he is highly comfortable with the ball at his feet and adept at initiating attacking moves from the back. Manchester United's football director, John Murtough, expressed confidence in Onana's potential to elevate his game further and contribute to the club's winning mentality.

While Onana's goalkeeping skills have earned him accolades, he now faces the challenge of adapting to the unique demands of the Premier League, known for its physicality and aerial duels. However, United believes he has the resilience and talent to excel in the league, making him an inspired signing.

The acquisition of Andre Onana showcases Manchester United's commitment to building a formidable squad capable of competing at the highest level of domestic and European competitions. His arrival adds depth and quality to United's goalkeeping department, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive season ahead. As he dons the iconic Red Devils jersey, Onana is poised to become an integral part of the club's future success and create memorable moments for the passionate fans at Old Trafford.