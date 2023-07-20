WhatsApp is now available on Wear OS smartwatches

Wear OS watch is seen on a man's wrist with a WhatsApp pop-up on its screen. — Android Central

Meta-owned WhatsApp has extended its reach as it rolled out the instant messenger on Wear OS smartwatches.

The messaging app is now officially available for Wear OS, WhatsApp Chief Executive Officer Will Cathcart said on Thursday, hours after the Meta-owned platform launched a standalone app for the smartwatches.

Earlier, a beta version had been out for a few months, but now a stable, finalised build has been rolled out.

Days before, Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg had announced that people can operate WhatsApp on their wrist with the new app for the smartwatch by Google.

The Wear OS users can install the brand new app from Google Play Store.

The app lets the users start new chats, reply to messages by voice and answer calls on WhatsApp from their Wear OS watches.

And the best part about it is that it is completely secure and protected on the smartwatch like WhatsApp chats and conversations.

This is not all as the users can even send emojis in their chats using the WhatsApp app on Wear OS. Moreover, the users don't need to have their phones nearby to use the app effectively if they have perfect data connectivity.