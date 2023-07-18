Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello leave fans in shock with 'difficult decision'

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have baffled fans with their shocking announcement of parting ways after seven years of marriage.

Manganiello and Vergara, in a statement said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce." The ex-couple also asked fans for respect of their privacy at this difficult situation.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46 old Page Six.



The shocking announcement of split comes just few days after Manganiello's birthday tribute to Vergara came under major scrutiny from fans who labeled it as 'cold'.

The Modern Family star has also been living it up as she is currently celebrating in Capri, Italy and it remains unclear if Joe is on the trip as he has not been featured in any of her social media posts from the trip.

Vergara and Manganiello, according to an insider, are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.