England recall James Anderson for must-win Ashes Test

England´s James Anderson plays football with teammates as they warm ahead of play on day one of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on July 6, 2023.—AFP

In a bid to strengthen their lineup for the crucial fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford, England has made a significant change by recalling James Anderson, replacing Ollie Robinson. Anderson, 40, will be returning to his home ground after being rested for England's victory in the third Test at Headingley.

While Robinson was considered fit to play in Manchester despite struggling with back spasms in Leeds, England's selectors have opted to bring back the experienced Anderson to bolster their chances. With Australia currently leading the series 2-1, England must secure a victory to keep their hopes alive of regaining the coveted Ashes urn.

The England squad for the fourth Test will feature Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson.

Moeen Ali, who was promoted up the order during the second innings of the dramatic three-wicket win at Headingley, has been confirmed to bat at number three. Harry Brook, who played at number three in the first innings of that match, will retain the number-five position after his match-winning knock of 75 runs in the second innings.

James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, endured a challenging start to the series, struggling to make an impact in the first two Tests which resulted in losses for England. After recovering from a groin injury suffered while playing for Lancashire, Anderson managed to take only three wickets against the Australians on unresponsive pitches at Edgbaston and Lord's. Returning to Old Trafford, Anderson will be eager to break a streak that has seen him absent from a Test victory against Australia since 2015.

Old Trafford has not been a happy hunting ground for England against Australia, with their last victory at the venue dating back to 1981. In the previous Ashes series four years ago, the visitors sealed the series by clinching a win in Manchester. The weather forecast for the upcoming Test is uncertain, and England was forced to train indoors on Monday due to adverse conditions.

Australia is yet to finalize their team, with questions surrounding the under-pressure opener David Warner and the all-rounder position. Warner showed signs of form with a score of 66 in the first innings of the second Test but struggled in the subsequent match, getting dismissed for four and one by the familiar foe Stuart Broad. Cameron Green, who missed the Test in Leeds due to injury, is expected to make way for Mitchell Marsh, who scored a century at Headingley, to retain his spot in the side.