Ryan Gosling reveals Ken was 'created' to observe 'awesomeness' of Barbie

Ryan Gosling dished on his character of Ken in the most talked about movie of Hollywood these days, Barbie, saying he was created to compliment the main character.

The Notebook star talked of Ken's "existential hell" in the film while weighing in on how he does not have an “identity” of his own.

The said said of his character, "My Ken was created to just observe the awesomeness that is Barbie, and there's even a line in the film when he says he only exists within the warmth of Barbie's gaze" while speaking to Outlook India.

“He has no identity of his own, so he's in a kind of existential hell,” Gosling added. “But he's given a job, which is 'beach'. And he's not sure what that job is specifically, but he really wants to be good at it."

Digging more into his role as Ken in the highly anticipated movie, Gosling said, "What prompts Ken to go on this journey with Barbie is that he’s been told that he’s her boyfriend, though there seems to be no other evidence of anything special in their dynamic.”

Gosling continued: “But they are a set and that is why he was created. So, for Ken it’s inconceivable for her to leave without him."

He went on to open up about the work process and what went on in his mind when he first read the script of Greta Gerwig directorial.

"The script reminded me of everything I loved growing up, but somehow was still like nothing I had ever seen. It’s as funny as it is tragic. It’s as silly as it is profound. It’s all the things,” Gosling shared.