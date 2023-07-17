Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz laud David Beckham after Lionel Messi Inter Miami deal

File Footage

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz hailed David Beckham after one of the football icons, Lionel Messi, signed a deal with Inter Miami.

According to the contract he signed after his exit from Paris St-Germain (PSG), Messi will be associated with the league, co-owned by David, till 2025.

After the athlete signed the deal, the former football legend exuded immense joy as he dubbed it as lifelong dream of his to bring the top-tier football talent to Miami.

Showering love on his incredible father, the aspiring chef took to Instagram to applaud David as he took another step towards his ambition of fostering the growth of football in the country.

“What an amazing achievement × so proud of you dad × love you,” the former Manchester star’s first born penned.

Joining her husband, the Transformers star also hailed David with tribute on her story, writing, “Congratulations David Beckham. So amazing!! So proud of you!!”

David has been on the receiving end of the good wishes coming from his beloved family and friends and fans from all around the world after Messi signed the deal.

In his statement, the football icon said, "Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city, players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

"Today that dream came true,” David added in his statement. "I couldn´t be prouder that a player of Leo´s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community.

"The next phase of our adventure starts here and I can´t wait to see Leo take to the pitch."