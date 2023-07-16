Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire step out as newlyweds at Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th anniversary

Gloria Carter, mother of JAY-Z, and her wife Roxanne Wiltshire made their debut on the red carpet as a newlywed couple.

Following their recent wedding, Gloria, who also serves as the CEO and co-founder of the Shawn Carter Foundation, attended the 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala of the foundation on Friday evening. During the event, the couple posed for photographs together.

Gloria Carter opted for a stylish black tuxedo jacket with leather lapels, complemented by a gray silk scarf under her collar and a trendy pair of black glasses. Meanwhile, Roxanne Wiltshire coordinated with her long-term partner, wearing a sequined strapless black gown, accompanied by a silver necklace.

The exclusive gala took place at Pier Sixty in New York City and boasted a star-studded guest list, including JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Tinashe, Rudy Gay, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, and Robert Kraft.

According to previous reports by TMZ, Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire exchanged vows in early July in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.