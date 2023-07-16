Alabama woman found alive following mysterious disappearance

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell. — Twitter/@HooverPD

Authorities say that the woman from Alabama who has been missing since Thursday after reporting a toddler walking by himself on the side of an interstate to 911 has been found alive.

According to CNN, since reporting the child on Thursday night, Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25, had been missing while the authorities and family members searched for her.

She had called 911 and told the dispatcher that she saw the child on the side of I-459 South.

According to the Hoover Police Department, Russell made a stop after making the call to check on the toddler and to call a relative who had lost touch with her, even though the line was still open.

Police say that when they arrived on the scene, they did not find Russell or the child but did discover Russell's car and some of her belongings, including her phone.

According to a statement from Hoover police, the 911 centre in Hoover received a call at 10:45 p.m. local time on Saturday informing them that Russell had come home.

“Hoover Fire medics responded to the scene to assess Carlee and transported her to a local hospital for evaluation,” the statement said. The statement claims that police also arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

No additional information was given, and it is unclear where Russell has been since Thursday. Additional information “will be provided when it becomes available,” police said.

Hoover, a prominent suburb of Birmingham, is located just south of the city.