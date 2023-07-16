Margot Robbie looked no less than real life 'Barbie' at film's grand premieres

Directed by Greta Gerwig, 'Barbie' is going to release on July 21

Margot Robbie looked no less than a real 'Barbie' in the promotional event sof her upcoming film, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Robbie carried all her outfits with great confidence after taking inspiration from actua barbie dolls.

Take a look at some of her looks from the promotional events for Barbie:

Robbie, 33, wore an extremely beautiful frock by Versace. Her shining outfit had a figure-hugging bodice and a frilled skirt. This look was inspired by the 1985 Day to Night edition of Barbie doll.

The Suicide Squad actress wore a black and white strapless dress after being inspired by the 1959 Mattel Barbie.

Later, she attended a media event in Beverly Hills, where she slid into a pink and white coloured polka-dot minidress designed by Valentino. Robbie completed her look with white stilettos.

The look was inspired from the 2015 Pink and Fabulous Barbie doll.

The Babylon actress also took inspiration from a 1996 doll for Barbie's London premiere. She shoed up to the red carpet wearing a shimmery black satin dress that had embroidered tulle at the bottom.

She opted for black gloves and a pearl choker with her glamorous outfit.

Robbie also flew to Mexico to promote Barbie. The look she opted for the event was inspired purely by the Earring Magic Barbie doll, released in 1991. She wore a pink coloured dress with her hair parted on one side. She added waves to her hair, giving it a 90s look, reported Daily Mail.

Barbie is Margot Robbie's ambitious project, which is set to release on July 21. The entire world is waiting eagerly for the film to be released.