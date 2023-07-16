How to enjoy vacations in Europe while saving big? Insider smart tips

Tourists are seen on Main Market Square in Krakow, Poland. Unsplash

As summer sweeps across Europe, bringing with it record-breaking crowds, many travelers are wondering how to navigate this hectic season without breaking the bank. Fear not, for we have gathered expert advice and insights to help you optimise your stay and save money while exploring the magnificent destinations Europe has to offer.

Timing is Key: Targeting the Best Travel Periods

"Last-minute flight prices, especially international ones, are expensive. Yet, if you target the last two weeks in August, you'll find them to be substantially cheaper than in July," suggests Katy Nastro of Going.com.

As the summer winds down and schools resume, the demand for travel decreases, offering a glimmer of hope for cost-conscious travelers. By planning your trip for the latter part of August, you can take advantage of potential price relief and secure more affordable airfare options.

Cruising: A Cost-Effective Way to Explore Europe

Colleen McDaniel, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, emphasises that "cruising continues to be a really high-value vacation option – and a fantastic way to explore Europe in a more cost-effective way than if you were to travel by land."

Embarking on a cruise allows you to visit multiple destinations without the hassle of frequent flights and expensive hotels. By leveraging cruise deals and promotions, you can save money while indulging in a memorable European experience. Architect Hevelyn Villar Silva of Tampa, Florida, recounts her family's seven-night cruise on the MSC Magnifica, which saved them thousands of dollars compared to a land-based vacation exploring multiple European countries.

Train Travel: Cut Costs and Cover More Ground

"For this summer, choose cities and towns that are connected by train, so you can avoid multiple flights and high rental car costs," advises Henley Vazquez, co-founder of luxury travel advisor group Fora.

Train travel offers a cost-effective and convenient option for exploring Europe. Eurail passes provide discounts for youth and seniors, as well as free passes for children. By planning routes that don't require reservations, you can maximise your savings and enjoy the scenic journey across the continent.

Fly Smart: Alternate Airports and Flexible Dates

"If you're set on traveling around Europe by air, look at routes in and out of alternate airports instead of the main hubs," recommends Georgia Bird of the travel planning blog, First Step: Europe.

Thinking beyond the conventional airports can lead to significant savings on airfare. Consider flying into one airport and departing from another nearby airport to take advantage of lower prices. Flexibility with your departure and arrival dates can also help you secure better deals, allowing you to save more for your European adventures.

Last-Minute Accommodations: Snagging Deals on the Go

"The demand can be high, so it's recommended to explore different options and be prepared to adjust your plans based on the available offers," advises Ignacio Eguren of Checkin Cantabria.

If you haven't booked your accommodations yet, don't fret. Last-minute offers can be your ticket to saving money on hotels, apartments, and vacation rentals. Dynamic pricing employed by some establishments means that unreserved rooms or last-minute cancellations can result in attractive deals. Keep a close eye on booking platforms and consider reaching out directly to accommodations to inquire about availability and special promotions.

Embrace Offbeat Destinations: Beyond the Tourist Hotspots

"A lot of money and effort is being put into revitalising these once-depressed, former Industrial Age powers, giving them a certain energy you don't find in their more well-known siblings," shares Rick Steves, veteran European traveler and guidebook author.

Consider venturing beyond the typical tourist hotspots and explore Europe's lesser-known cities and towns. Destinations like Marseille, Hamburg, and Liverpool are undergoing revitalisation efforts, offering unique experiences at more affordable prices. By following the lead of the locals and embracing the authenticity of these "second" cities, you can save money while immersing yourself in Europe's cultural tapestry.

Hence, with the expert tips and insights shared above, you can optimise your stay in Europe during this crowded summer season without emptying your wallet. By targeting the best travel periods, considering alternative transportation options, snatching last-minute accommodation deals, and exploring offbeat destinations, you'll create an unforgettable European adventure while saving your hard-earned money.

So go forth, explore, and revel in the magic that Europe has to offer without breaking the bank.