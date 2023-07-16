Stanley Tucci shares unfiltered view on Felicity Blunt's huge age gap

Stanley Tucci was once on the brink of breaking up with Felicity Blunt due to this

Felicity Blunt's younger age has become a vast issue for Stanley Tucco in their relationship that he was set to breaking up with his now-wife.



Talking to BBC Radio 4's Desert Discs host Lauren Laverne, The Tranformers actor said, "I was afraid to get into a relationship and I kept trying to break it off," Tucci added.

"I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life! But I knew that this was an incredibly special person."

The Transformers star met Felicity after Devil Wears Prada premiere at her sister Emily Blunt's 2010 wedding to actor John Krasinski.



"Felicity has been so incredible taking on a widower and three children whose mother died," the Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy host told Laverne.

"That's a huge thing, at a very young age too," he said. "If anybody made things better for all of us, it's her. She's the one."

After breast cancer took his first wife's life in 2009.

Three years later, Tucci tied the knot with Blunt in 2012.