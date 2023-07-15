Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys boat trip shortly after outing with rumored partner Neelam Gill

Leonardo DiCaprio is rumored to be dating model Neelam Gill

On Friday, Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a boat trip with a group of friends in St. Tropez, France, and arrived at the Club 55 restaurant for lunch, looking relaxed in a white T-shirt and beige shorts.

The 48-year-old actor was seen sporting a cap, sunglasses, and a blue face mask, perhaps to keep a low profile.

Leonardo accessorized his outfit for the outing with a pair of white trainers and carried a black bag on his shoulder.



This outing followed a party he attended in London on Thursday with two women he has been rumored to be dating, Maya Jama and Neelam Gill, both 28.

At the Vogue Summer party at the Chiltern Firehouse in London, he showed support for Love Island host Maya Jama, who graced the August edition of Vogue.

At the event, Maya and Neelam Gill turned heads in their gorgeous floor-length gowns, and Leonardo was spotted mingling with other partygoers, even positioning himself near the DJ booth, according to insiders who spoke with MailOnline.

Leo's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, was also present at the gathering as well and was captured sharing a laugh with her son.

In April, Maya was spotted wearing a necklace with the name "Leo," which sparked rumors linking her to the actor, but she quickly dismissed the speculations saying that it’s her star sign.

In contrast, Neelam's recent appearance on his $150 million yacht in the Amalfi Coast fueled rumors, likely due to his reputation for dating younger girlfriends, particularly models.