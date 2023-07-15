Brett Oppenheim's dumbbell mishap leaves Jason Oppenheim angry on Mykonos trip

Jason Oppenheim, the 46-year-old Selling Sunset star, shared on Instagram that he was enjoying a holiday in Greece, posting a picture at Scorpios Mykonos alongside his brother, Brett Oppenheim.

Jason, who is also a cofounder of the Oppenheim Group, provided glimpses of their tropical escape through photos on his Instagram Story.

The visual journey commenced with an image of Jason working out with dumbbells, accompanied by a breathtaking view of the water. Brett reposted this picture from Jason's Instagram Story and subsequently shared another photo of his brother applying ice to his forehead.

Shortly after, a third photo emerged, depicting Jason with an icy compress on his face, his expression revealing a touch of anger directed towards the camera. Shedding light on the cause behind this frustration, Brett captioned the post, "I accidentally hit J in the head with a dumbbell, and I think he's still upset about it."

This particular trip adds to the long list of joint excursions undertaken by the twin brothers. In September, they enjoyed a week-long getaway on the Greek Island, accompanied by Brett's girlfriend, Samantha Abdul, who is a talented tattoo artist, and Jason's then-girlfriend, Marie Lou Nurk.